https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/06/03/liberal-city-defunds-the-police-department-releases-a-list-of-crimes-cops-will-no-longer-respond-to-n391027

What happens when you defund the police?

As it turns out, you may end up with fewer police.

Therefore, fewer crimes are tended to.

That’s exactly what happened — and is happening — in North Carolina.

Last September, the Asheville City Council voted 5-2 to cut its cop budget.

The reduction: 3%.

As noted by The Associated Press, protestors had been calling for a slash by half.

Against the originally proposed $30.1 million, the council carved out $770,000, leaving $29.3 million.

From the AP:

During recent demonstrations against racial injustice, protesters in Asheville and across the U.S. have rallied around calls to eliminate or reduce spending on policing and reallocate those funds into serving community needs through investment in support services, housing, education and other resources.

That sounds like something that could make an officer want to quit their job.

At the time, Asheville’s first black city manager, Debra Campbell, called the cuts “initial steps” to taking money from law enforcement and spending it elsewhere.

She and some council members cautioned that large changes to the police budget would take time as structures are put in place to support tasks traditionally done by officers.

Councilwoman Julie Mayfield assured those who wanted to see police funding staunchly stripped:

“The time this change will take will be considered too slow for some of you, but change will come.”

Well, change has indeed come.

Since January, Asheville’s force has lost 84 officers.

Given the “staffing crisis,” immediate changes are in order.

Hence, on Wednesday, the city listed which crimes “officers will no longer respond to”:

Theft under $1,000 where there is no suspect information (this does not include stolen vehicles or guns)

Theft from a vehicle where there is no suspect information

Minimal damage and/or graffiti to property where there is no suspect information

Non-life-threatening harassing phone calls (does not include incidents that are related to domestic violence and/or stalking)

Fraud, scams, or identity theft

Simple assaults that are reported after they have occurred

Reports that do not require immediate police actions and/or enforcement (information only reports)

Funeral escorts

Lost/found property

Trespassing where the property owner does not want to press charges

Better?

Over the last year, the country’s seen anti-cop sentiment swell.

Even toilet paper got in on the act:

ad: $19.65 (retail price is $35+) Seventh Generation Toilet Paper, Bath Tissue, 12 Rolls (Pack of 4) – 48 Rolls Total CLIP THE COUPON ON PAGEhttps://t.co/Gz0ADh2Tf0https://t.co/Gz0ADh2Tf0 pic.twitter.com/kT9eu2VJ7B — STEALS and DEALS (@StealsandDeals) April 18, 2021

We continue to face deep racial inequity in our society as Derek Chauvin’s trial comes to a close for the murder of George Floyd. And as more Black & Brown lives continue to be lost at the hands of the police, including Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and the countless unnamed. (1/4) — Seventh Generation (@SeventhGen) April 19, 2021

Ice cream did, too:

The murder of #DaunteWright is rooted in white supremacy and results from the intentional criminalization of Black and Brown communities. This system can’t be reformed. It must be dismantled and a real system of public safety rebuilt from the ground up.#DefundThePolice — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) April 12, 2021

But without police, of course, there is anarchy. And anarchy is a temporary state. In a lawless void, the strong will rise to conquer the weak.

So would a 140-lb. person armed only with a leaf blower wanna defund the police?

Yes. Yes, he just might.

Meanwhile, someone being defrauded or scammed in Asheville likely thinks the movement’s blown it.

But don’t misunderstand — all of North Carolina isn’t left-leaning.

In Surry County, they just banned Coca-Cola:

Following Its Opposition to the Georgia Bill, Coke Gets Canned in North Carolinahttps://t.co/KXz8D7nBUb — Alex Parker (@alexparker1984) June 4, 2021

So if you’re in Surry, you might wanna horde some of The Real Thing.

Coca Cola. There is no superior drink but Coke. It’s the Real Thing! pic.twitter.com/gHAzGNqpdD — Tamara Jacobs (@tamara_era) May 28, 2021

But if it’s less than $1,000 worth, don’t take it to Asheville — if it’s stolen by a Coke addict, the cops may not come.

-ALEX

See more pieces from me:

Following Its Opposition to the Georgia Bill, Coke Gets Canned in North Carolina

Leo Terrell Debones Biden, Says: ‘Somebody Needs to Tell Him He’s a Racist’

America’s National Park Service Gives Pride Month the Rainbow Treatment

Find all my RedState work here.

Thank you for reading! Please sound off in the Comments section below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

