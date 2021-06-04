http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YX_T5Cx4hBs/

Parents of Loudoun County, Virginia, are rallying to recall the school board members pushing Critical Race Theory who were found to be part of a Facebook group that created and shared a list of parents who opposed “racist” critical race theory in academia.

Critical race theory is an academic movement transpiring at schools across the country, teaching children that the United States is fundamentally racist, and they must view every social interaction and person in terms of race in order to be “antiracist.”

“I’ve never seen people use this ideology to separate us like I’ve seen the liberals do,” said Patti Hidalgo Menders, a Loudoun County parent and president of the Loudoun County Republican Women’s Club, who was at the rally, according to a report by Fox News.

“Now you’ll see that it’s not just conservatives that are worried about critical race theory, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, this is our children,” Menders added.

Fight for Schools, a political action committee combating critical race theory — led by former Trump Justice Department official Ian Prior — is organizing the rallies.

On Friday, parents are set to rally again “for Tanner Cross and the First Amendment,” Fight for Schools said in an email to Breitbart News.

Tanner Cross is a Loudoun County, Virginia, gym teacher who was placed on leave after he spoke out against a proposed school policy that says educators should refer to their students by their preferred pronouns, despite their biological sex, according to a report by NBC News.

“I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion,” Cross said at a school board meeting. “I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences.”

“I’m a teacher, but I serve God first, and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion, it’s lying to my child, it’s abuse to a child and it’s sinning against our God,” Cross added.

The next Loudoun County Public School board election is not until 2023, but Prior says that a recall effort now is crucial.

“Ultimately, if we want to make changes, if we want to get to an education that values students as individuals and not as some identity group, then we have to replace the school board,” Prior said.

Meanwhile, top Loudoun County school officials insist they are not pushing critical race theory, but are simply implementing racial “equity” education, which they admit uses “common vocabulary” to critical race theory, and overlaps.

On Wednesday, the advocacy group Liberty Justice Center filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of concerned parents, alleging that Loudoun County has violated the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit takes issue with the school system’s “Equity Ambassador Program,” and “Bias Reporting System,” alleging they violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, as well as the First Amendment.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

