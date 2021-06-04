https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/aoc-slammed-for-not-redistributing-wealth-to-grandma-in-puerto-rico-honey-you-drive-a-tesla/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took heat on Twitter after she blamed former President Trump for her grandmother’s hurricane-hit home in Puerto Rico.

In a thread posted to Twitter Wednesday, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist highlighted her visit to Puerto Rico, where her grandmother resides in a dismantled house.

“This is her home” she tweeted, along with two images of her grandma’s house.

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

The photos show a house with no furniture, a collapsed ceiling and buckets on the floor to collect leaking water.

“Hurricane Maria relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them,” she added.

Social media users were quick to point out the wealth disparity between the congresswoman and her grandma.

“Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh replied. “It never fails with these champagne socialists. They expect everyone else to make sacrifices while making none themselves.”

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

Florida Republican candidate Lavern Spicer chimed in: “Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments. If your grandmother is living poor that’s because you don’t help her out. I’m surprised that a socialist wouldn’t redistribute that wealth to their grandma. Sad!”

The New York Post reported that Ocasio-Cortez owns a Tesla Model 3 Long Range, which retails for between $46,000 and $59,000.

“Sell your Tesla!” another user tweeted. You should be ashamed for letting her live like this. We have a responsibility to care for our elders!”

