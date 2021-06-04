https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/matt-walsh-just-punked-aoc-and-its-pretty-brilliant/

AOC was complaining about her grandmother’s home in Puerto Rico, and somehow Matt Walsh ended up raising $87,000 in less than 8 hours on GoFundMe.

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire immediately responded to the politically charged thread, writing it’s “shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions.”

“You don’t even have a concept for the role of [first generation], first-born daughters play in their families,” replied Ocasio-Cortez. “My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine [and] letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine [with] in having a U.S. colony.”

