Conservative commentator Matt Walsh has put his money where his mouth is and rallied fellow conservatives to chip in and help fix the home of Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) grandma, after the congresswoman blamed former President Donald Trump for her abuela’s living conditions years after the elderly woman’s Puerto Rican home was hit by Hurricane Maria.

Walsh launched a GoFundMe account and put up the first donation of $499 — the price of the monthly lease on the Tesla that Ocasio-Cortez drives — and urged others to join in. As of this writing, more than $80,300 has been raised in the effort.

What are the details?

Ocasio-Cortez received fierce criticism earlier this week for not taking better care of her grandmother despite her own wealth, after she tweeted pictures of her sick abuela’s home in an effort to score political points.

“Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill,” the far-left congresswoman wrote. “I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”

After placing further blame on the Trump administration, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “I want to be clear – while Trump admin had a major role, it wasn’t just them. La Junta, local policies, etc were all on the same page: policies that pushed out local families. To turn this around, we need audits & get recovery relief to people ASAP, without the onerous strings.”

In reaction, Walsh replied to Ocasio-Cortez, “Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions.”

She replied, “You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families. My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony.”

So, on Friday, Walsh decided to raise money to help out Ocasio-Cortez’s ailing grandmother.

“As you’ve heard, @AOC‘s abuela is living in a dilapidated home that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria,” The Daily Wire host tweeted. “AOC is unable to help her own grandma for whatever reason, so I have set up this Go Fund Me campaign to save her home. Please give if you can. #HelpAbuela“

“I will kick things off by donating $499, which happens to be the cost of a monthly lease payment for a Tesla,” he added, challenging other Daily Wire hosts to join in. “Together we can change the world.”

On the GoFundMe page he set up for Ocasio-Cortez’s grandma, Walsh writes, “Sadly, virtue-signaling isn’t going to fix abuela’s roof. So we are.”

Within hours, the fund reached nearly $50,000.

At that point, Walsh wrote in a Facebook post:

“For 3.5 years, AOC has been waiting on the government to fix her abuela’s home. In 3.5 hours, generous conservatives were able to get the job done, hitting our goal of $48,000 (and still climbing).This is how Americans do it. We don’t wait for the government to save us. We take matters into our own hands and get things done. Alexis de Tocqueville recognized this as the genius of the American experiment. While we’ve hit our goal, you can still donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-aocs-abuelas-ancestral-home. If we aren’t able to reach AOC’s abuela, or she turns down the money, all donations will be refunded.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe account has raised more than $80,300.

