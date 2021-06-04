https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/04/matt-walsh-sets-up-gofundme-to-help-save-aocs-abuelas-home-its-raising-big/

We told you yesterday about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeting a photo of her abuela’s home in Puerto Rico to take a swipe at former President Trump and aid to that country:

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

But AOC didn’t appreciate people pointing something out while she was blaming Trump for her abuela’s living conditions:

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families. My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Undaunted, Walsh and some from the Daily Wire were determined to help:

As you’ve heard, @AOC’s abuela is living in a dilapidated home that was ravaged by Hurricane Maria. AOC is unable to help her own grandma for whatever reason, so I have set up this Go Fund Me campaign to save her home. Please give if you can. #HelpAbuela https://t.co/F1N0Jxgnxg — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

I will kick things off by donating $499, which happens to be the cost of a monthly lease payment for a Tesla. I challenge @benshapiro @michaeljknowles and @JeremyDBoreing to match this donation. Together we can change the world. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 4, 2021

It’s raising good money, too:

Walsh and the rest of the @DailyWire crew have raised $11k for AOC’s Abuela in just one hour. https://t.co/pKQNS325Rv pic.twitter.com/PitOxXDP3j — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 4, 2021

The amount is at $20,000 at the time of this writing.

Master-level trolling that’s not only effective but helpful. I’m here for it. https://t.co/FBQuJAxV5p — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 4, 2021

Almost $10K raised in about an hour, but this donation wins. https://t.co/D6prfrw4nn pic.twitter.com/yixe1vbr0w — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 4, 2021

Here’s the text for the GoFundMe:

On June 2nd, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported to Twitter that her dear abuela has fallen ill and continues to live in squalid conditions since her home was ravaged by Hurricane María. One cannot be certain of the cost to repair grandma’s house, but surely most of the work could be completed for the price of AOC’s shiny Tesla Model 3. As AOC pointed out to us, we “don’t even have a concept for the role that [incredibly successful children of two American citizens…] play in their families,” but clearly caring for their own grandparent isn’t part of it. Says the congresswoman, “…instead of only caring for [my own grandmother] & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices…” No, seriously. She really said that. Sadly, virtue-signaling isn’t going to fix abuela’s roof. So we are. Let’s all kick in to help save AOC’s abuela’s ancestral home. Any amount is appreciated, but the cost of a monthly lease payment on that Tesla is around $499… All proceeds will be donated to abuela, if she will accept them.

