“The View’s” Meghan McCain blasted infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci during Friday’s broadcast for appearing to capitalize on his newfound fame amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the details?

During a Friday segment, McCain said that Fauci loved his press opportunities — such as photo shoots for People magazine and In Style — during the coronavirus pandemic because he thrived on a desire of being a reality star just like the Kardashian family.

Fauci in 2020 was even nominated for People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.”

The remarks took place during a discussion about Fauci’s newly released emails.

Co-host Sara Haines insisted that Fauci was not happy with the attention he received over the past year, but McCain pointed out that he appeared to be well at ease with the myriad press opportunities that came his way.

“I don’t think people that are uncomfortable with celebrity and don’t want to be celebrities pose on the cover of ‘In Style’ magazine in fashion spread, and on the cover of ‘People’ magazine,” McCain insisted. “I’m sorry, but if he just wanted to be a scientist, part of the criticism of him going forward is that he clearly wanted to be a Kardashian as well.”

She also said that Fauci apparently didn’t understand Americans’ concerns in the early days of the pandemic.

“We have to understand where the virus originated from if we’re ever going to, God forbid, face a threat like this going forward,” McCain continued. “There’s a huge crisis in this country with Republicans and Democrats questioning the legitimacy of our institutions, and having a lack of faith in our government, and the medical community. … If there’s nothing to hide, then show us the proof, and continue the investigations.”

In a December interview with People, Fauci called his celebrity “surrealistic” and “amusing.”

“You can’t take that stuff seriously and start to think you’re a celebrity,” he said. “When you start to think that, then you get into trouble. I’m a physician. I’m a scientist. And I’m a public health official.”

