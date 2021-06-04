https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mike-pence-breaks-his-silence-on-trump/
Pence today in New Hampshire
“President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day Jan. 6. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people.”
Weak impression of Reagan
"President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day [Jan. 6]. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people…"
Mike Pence at GOP fundraising dinner: "We made America greater than ever before — but how times have changed. You know the Governor said he didn't come here to bash the current administration. Well, I did. So, buckle up!"
