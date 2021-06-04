https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mike-pence-breaks-his-silence-on-trump/

Posted by Kane on June 4, 2021

Pence today in New Hampshire

“President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day Jan. 6. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people.”

Weak impression of Reagan



