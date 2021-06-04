https://hannity.com/media-room/minneapolis-burning-looters-attack-businesses-set-fires-after-police-kill-armedsuspect/

BLACK LIVES MANORS: BLM’s ‘Marxist’ Founder Resigns After Luxury Real Estate Controversy

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.29.21

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigned from the organization this week after facing a growing backlash over reports she purchased multiple luxury homes in California despite being a self-proclaimed ‘Marxist.’

“I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors said. “It feels like the time is right.”

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigns amid controversy https://t.co/A5OH6lFVLL pic.twitter.com/qkUVYpsDXT — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2021

The activist wall reportedly focus her energy on new television programs with Warner Bros and a potential book deal.

“The BLM foundation revealed in February that it took in just over $90 million last year, following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a black man whose last breaths under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer inspired protests globally,” reports the NY Post.

“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Cullors said.

