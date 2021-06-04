https://hannity.com/media-room/minneapolis-burning-looters-attack-businesses-set-fires-after-police-kill-armedsuspect/
BLACK LIVES MANORS: BLM’s ‘Marxist’ Founder Resigns After Luxury Real Estate Controversy
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.29.21
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigned from the organization this week after facing a growing backlash over reports she purchased multiple luxury homes in California despite being a self-proclaimed ‘Marxist.’
“I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors said. “It feels like the time is right.”
Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigns amid controversy https://t.co/A5OH6lFVLL pic.twitter.com/qkUVYpsDXT
— New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2021
The activist wall reportedly focus her energy on new television programs with Warner Bros and a potential book deal.
“The BLM foundation revealed in February that it took in just over $90 million last year, following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd, a black man whose last breaths under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer inspired protests globally,” reports the NY Post.
“Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me,” Cullors said.
CHAOS NIGHT 2: Minnesota Police Attacked by Rioters after Shooting, Dozens Arrested, Injuries Reported
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.13.21
Minneapolis witnessed a second night of clashes between police and rioters Monday evening following the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright just miles away.
“Hundreds gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Monday and defied curfew. They demanded justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot by police during a traffic stop,” reports Fox News.
“Authorities fired tear gas, and flash-bang grenades into the crowd after warning them that they were in violation of curfew. Some rioters retaliated by throwing smoke canisters back toward law enforcement, while others launched fireworks at the police lines, according to reports,” adds Fox.
“Move back!” the police chanted. “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” the crowd yelled back.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz imposed a 7PM curfew for Minneapolis Monday afternoon; deploying the National Guard to impose law and order.
Prayers are not enough. Daunte Wright should still be with us. While an investigation is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte’s family needs to know why their child is dead—they deserve answers.
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 13, 2021
“Prayers are not enough,” tweeted Vice President Kamala Harris. “Daunte Wright should still be with us. While an investigation is underway, our nation needs justice and healing, and Daunte’s family needs to know why their child is dead—they deserve answers.”
Read the full report at Fox News.