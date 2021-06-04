https://www.dailywire.com/news/mlb-announcer-taking-week-off-for-sensitivity-training-after-joke-about-black-players-du-rag

Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster and former manager Bob Brenly will be taking some time off after his comments during this week’s game between the Diamondbacks and Mets broadcast regarding New York pitcher Marcus Stroman caused a stir.

“I’m sure that is the same du-rag that Tom Seaver [former Mets great] used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.

mannn… why? comes out of nowhere and gets smartly totally ignored by his partner. pic.twitter.com/q810Azt1WK — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 2, 2021

The clip quickly went viral, with social media users — including Stroman himself — calling the comments racist and insensitive.

“Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones,” Stroman said, adding “The climb continues through all!”

Onward and upward…through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all! 🗣 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Brenly apologized the following day, pledging to attend sensitivity training after conversations with the Arizona organization.

“During last night’s game, I made a poor attempt at humor that was insensitive and wrong. I apologize to Marcus Stroman and have reached out directly to share those thoughts. I have had several conversations with the D-backs and we agree that seeking sensitivity training is an important step so that I can continue to learn from my mistakes in order to be better in the future.”

On Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reported that former Chicago Cubs third baseman Aramis Ramirez felt Brenly was overly critical to players of Latin descent when he was broadcasting games for the Cubs from 2005-2012.

According to The Athletic, Ramirez felt that Brenley’s on-air criticism had something to do with the color of his skin and that of his Latin teammates. “He went after Starlin Castro pretty hard, Geovany Soto pretty hard,” Ramírez said.

“You know what’s surprising about that stuff? I never had a racial problem before in my life in the States, before Brenly or after Brenly,” Ramírez said.

In a statement to The Athletic, Brenly apologized once again and announced that he’ll be taking the next week off from the booth in order to “listen, reflect and devote” his attention to awareness training.

I want to apologize again for my insensitive reference on Wednesday, as it does not reflect my values or who I am. With respect to Aramis Ramírez, Starlin Castro, Geovany Soto and all of the players who I have covered over the years, I have the utmost respect for their life stories, their talents and their careers. Having played the game and managed for many years, I understand how hard it is to play so successfully for such a long time. My job for many years has been to talk about baseball and I have had thousands of opportunities to both applaud and analyze performances and was privileged to witness the career of players like Aramis Ramírez. My job is to describe Major League Baseball and to call it the way I see it — the good and the bad. I have always tried to do so in an honest, unbiased way, regardless of a player’s background or race. I am sorry that my work offended Aramis, as I think of him as one of the most successful players of his generation. Beginning today, I have voluntarily decided to take some time off to listen, reflect and devote my attention to awareness training related to diversity and inclusion to enhance my understanding and appreciation of others. I plan to return to the booth next homestand, hopefully a better person.

