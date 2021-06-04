https://thinkamericana.com/wackjob-michael-moore-claims-we-need-a-stacey-abrams-in-every-state/





Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore declared on his recent podcast that “we need a Stacey Abrams in every state.”

Abrams is a failed gubernatorial candidate from Georgia who doesn’t deserve to be in any form of office. She is a racist, liberal nut job that does everything she can to stay relevant and frankly, it’s embarrassing.





“One extraordinary lesson we can learn is what Stacey Abrams and all her companions did in Georgia,” said fellow leftist filmmaker Raoul Peck, during the podcast. “People should learn from that, because that’s the way to go. …. It was ten years of a hard work, house-per-house, person-per-person, they had to convince people, they had to really educate, and they had to lose sometimes. So that’s the price we will have to pay that we need to pay if we really want changes.”

Moore responded, “We need a Stacey Abrams in every state.”

Peck added, “In every street, in every neighborhood.”

“Twenty to 30 million Americans in the streets last summer and fall was something that had never happened in this country before,” Moore replied. “My hope is … these boots on the ground, when people realize we’re not going to affect change simply by writing our member of Congress or tweeting or Facebook — but not that you shouldn’t do those things — that is not enough, because this is a big fight.”

We don’t even want the Stacey Abrams that already exists. We certainly do not need someone like her in every state. That would be an absolute nightmare.





