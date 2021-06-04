https://www.dailywire.com/news/msnbc-host-gushes-over-nancy-pelosi-that-was-the-most-inspirational-interview-ive-ever-done

Chris Matthews may have made an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” this week, but that doesn’t mean the network’s reporters want to play hardball — especially when it comes to interviewing Democratic politicians.

On Thursday’s edition of “Morning Joe,” Mika Brzezinski debuted part one of her extended, sit-down interview with Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The very first segment — the teaser intended to entice viewers to tune in — showed Brzezinski asking the Speaker of the House such probing questions as the following:

“Is there an app that you can’t live without?”

“Do you use emojis?” (“I use hearts,” Pelosi replied. “I have a lot to do with food.”)

“Do you like being called grandma?”

Brzezinski followed these by instructing Pelosi, “I’m going to say something, and you think of one word that comes to mind.” She then asked for Pelosi’s one-word impression of “millennials.”

“Joy to the world!” came Pelosi’s four-word answer.

Brzezinski continued to toss softballs over home plate for the 81-year-old San Francisco Democrat throughout the 11-minute segment, which was inspired by Pelosi’s inclusion on Forbes magazine’s “50 over 50” list.

“What is the first place you went to when you were vaccinated?” Brzezinski asked Pelosi, who was caught by security cameras flouting her state’s exceptionally strict COVID-19 lockdown orders by getting her hair styled at San Francisco’s eSalon last August. (Pelosi said she hasn’t been “anyplace.”)

“She was so genuine!” Mika told the panel.

Pelosi reciprocated during the interview, calling Brzezinski “an example and a motivator.”

The MSNBC host alternately gushed over Pelosi and invited her to expound upon her career in politics, particularly to speak to other women about the possibilities lying before them after the age of 50.

“I know that your greatest accomplishment is your five incredible kids,” said Brzezinski. Those incredible children include Christine Pelosi, who tweeted a message praising Rand Paul’s neighbor for beating up the senator and who also baselessly accused unspecified members of California’s overwhelmingly Democratic legislature of being “rapists.”

Much of the discussion featured on “Morning Joe” showed Brzezinski praising Pelosi when, for instance, Pelosi gave a rambling answer about whether she ever thought of giving up.

“No. I — I didn’t have a moment of giving up because I — my expectations were not — whatever I was doing at the time was what I was there to do,” Pelosi said.

“It was valuable,” said Brzezinski of the Speaker’s left-wing legislative career.

“It was valuable,” repeated Pelosi. “I hope that doesn’t sound overconfident.”

Brzezinski again praised Pelosi when she told women to be prepared when opportunities appear.

“When the challenge is there, you’ll be ready. And, of course, little did we know that the challenge would be such a horrible devastation to our country,” said Pelosi, not specifying the threat she had in mind. “But nevertheless, I was ready.”

“You were ready,” affirmed Brzezinski, “and you stepped right up.”

The bulk of the interview showed Pelosi doling out shopworn bits of self-help doggerel, which Brzezinski hyped as though they had eclipsed the wisdom of Jesus, Moses, and Buddha combined.

“I just have to say, that was the most inspirational interview I’ve ever done!” Brzezinski told the panel.

Pelosi provoked that over-the-top reaction with such instructions as, “Give yourself a gold star for being the unique person that you are.”

“I always say to people: ‘Know your why. Know why you’re following the career you are, or the pursuit that you have in the community — whether it’s education, saving the planet, social and economic justice, whatever it happens to be — know your why, know your what, and know about it, so that people ask your opinion and respect your judgment,’” Pelosi advised.

Some of Pelosi’s statements were essentially plagiarized from the self-help section. Simon Sinek writes that his book Find Your Why sold an estimated 1 million copies.

Pelosi later said, “My simple message would be: Your path is your path.”

But then, questions on the order of “What kind of tree are you?” deserve bumper-sticker slogans that fall just short of saying, “Live, laugh, love.”

Still, Brzezinski summarized the interview by saying, “She kept telling us amazing stories. It was an incredible day.”

Brzezinski’s interview continues the long and tedious tradition of legacy media reporters asking questions designed to make Democratic politicians appear charming. What flavor ice cream did Joe Biden order? Does he have a Peloton bike? How is his dog, and will he adopt a cat? Could Kamala Harris please tell us more about her ultra-stylish Converse sneakers?

On the other hand, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle literally screamed at politicians who defy network orthodoxy, like West Virginia’s Democrat-turned-Republican Governor Jim Justice who signed a bill assuring the fairness of women’s sports — a position shared by two-thirds of Americans, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Perhaps instead of enthusing and gushing over Pelosi, Brzezinski might take to heart the words of one of the Speaker’s four “incredible” daughters. “She’ll cut your head off and you won’t even know you’re bleeding,” Alexandra Pelosi, told CNN in 2019.

