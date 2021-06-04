https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/04/narrator-you-had-nothing-to-do-with-it-kammy-kamala-harris-tries-taking-credit-for-the-latest-jobs-report-and-gets-blasted-with-reality/

Kamala Harris trying to take credit for a lackluster jobs report that she and Biden really had nothing to do with is the epitome of why so many people dislike her. We’re not even being mean, she’s just not good at this.

Like, at all.

There’s a reason Democrats even in her own state of California didn’t want her.

California.

Let that sink in.

Today’s jobs report:

-559k jobs added in May

-A record 2 million jobs created in our 1st 4 months

-Lowest unemployment rate since the start of COVID

-Fastest drop in long-term unemployment in a decade We’re making historic progress for workers, small businesses, and our economy. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 4, 2021

Gosh, Kamala, funny what happens when you OPEN THE DAMN COUNTRY.

Forget that Trump’s recovery was far more impressive:

Narrator: Under Trump, unemployment due to the pandemic dropped from 14.7% in April 2020, to 6.7% by January 2021 — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) June 4, 2021

We suppose when you’re not really accomplishing much as a new admin you’ve got to pretend but this was just painful.

In other words ignore what you see. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 4, 2021

Some businesses can’t open because they can’t hire help.

Don’t you wish you could say you had something to do with it ? — Dr. Marcey Anderson (@marceyplay) June 4, 2021

Heh.

Allowing businesses to reopen and operate is not really creating a job.

Yet somehow still came way below the projections that we’re already lowered after last months poor numbers — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) June 4, 2021

Do your job, lady, it’s not a laughing matterhttps://t.co/WDrTqcgnKX — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) June 4, 2021

But … she doesn’t want to!

That’s hard and stuff.

Heh.

***

