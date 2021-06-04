https://100percentfedup.com/new-videos-emerge-of-winston-boogie-smith-telling-blm-protesters-aint-nobody-gonna-be-beggin-for-justiceget-ready-for-war-bring-your-guns-your-bombsyour-rocket/

Winston Boogie Smith was shot and killed yesterday in Minneapolis. The shooting took place only blocks from George Floyd Square.

When the news of Smith’s death broke, not much was known about him. Today, after an evening of BLM setting fires and looting stores in Minneapolis, like T-Mobile and CVS, more is coming out about the 32-year-old with a mile-long rap sheet, who had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated assault, and according to the police report, “produced a handgun” during his arrest.

We decided to look further into Winston on social media and discovered that the 32-year-old was not a big fan of the police or of peaceful protests. In the video below, that was shared on his Instagram account 7 weeks ago, the rapper talked about how protesters were doing it all wrong, with their “hands in the air,” and asking for justice. He appears to suggest that he’ll be bringing the same weapons the police have to the next protest.

“Asking for justice?” he asked, adding, “Seriously, that’s the plan?” He continued, “Motherf*ckers been killing y’ all for years! Hey, I ride with my shit for years. When it come to me, that’s not the plan y’all.”

“I’m coming to the protest, I’m bringing the same shit they bringin’,” Winston Boogie Smith told his followers.

Watch:

In another video posted to his Instagram account, Winston Boogie Smith warns of war and pleads with his followers to stop with the peaceful Martin Luther King Jr. nonsense and start bringing weapons to protests.

Winston Boogie Smith:”Whoever’s at these protests in Minnesota, with all these killings—y’all not saying the right shit. Y’all telling the motherf8ckers to come with their hands up for some peaceful protest. F*ck that. F*ck anybody who peaceful right now. Go get y’all gasoline at the gas station. Go get some dish soap. If you scared you don’t got no gun, you don’t need no gun. Go get some dish soap, go get some glue, get some bleach, some honey some shit that you can f*cking throw at these f*cks. Ain’t nobody gonna be begging for no justice!” he said.

He continued, telling his followers to “Get ready for war!” He continued with his rant, saying they’re going to “move on these ops” adding, “Suit up. Lace your boots up, it’s war f*cking time. Bring your gun to the protest. Bring the f*cking bombs and rocket launchers you been rapping about!”

Watch his incredible call to violence here:

This is the guy that the media and Democrats will be trying to convince everyone was an angel. Please share this article with everyone before the media gets away with justifying the violence and lawlessness by BLM and Antifa as a way to “honor” the life of Winston Boogie Smith.

