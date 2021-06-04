https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/556940-north-carolina-high-school-graduate-is-denied-diploma-for

A North Carolina high school graduate was denied his diploma after wearing a Mexican flag over his gown.

A student at Asheboro High School’s graduation ceremony was seen in a video being handed his diploma holder but stopped before he receiving his degree.

KTSM reported the student was denied his diploma and told he had to apologize for violating dress code guidelines for graduation.

“Our graduation dress code is clearly shared with students ahead of time, and the wearing of a flag of any kind is a violation of the dress code. In the past two years we have allowed students to decorate their mortar boards as a nod to their individuality and creativity,” the school posted on its Facebook page.

“We are very clear with students that this was the ONLY acceptable deviation from the standard cap and gown regalia,” the school added. “Unfortunately, we will now be reevaluating that decision for future senior classes in light of the situation that occurred last night.”

Witnesses told the local outlet that other students were not punished for decorating their regalia in a similar way.

“We continue working to resolve this issue with the student and his family so that he will receive his diploma from Asheboro High School,” the school said.

The identity of the student is unknown.

