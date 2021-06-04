https://hannity.com/media-room/not-yet-michigan-gov-vetoes-bill-that-allows-high-school-graduations-to-proceed-at-full-capacity/

NEW QUESTIONS: Whitmer Grilled Over Trip to FL in March After Placing Michigan Under Lockdown

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.17.21

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faced new questions this week surrounding her trip to Florida during Spring Break despite placing the state under strict lockdown orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Whitmer has previously faced scrutiny over the March trip, which she initially lied about taking, and which came after she had cautioned Michigan residents against traveling out of state due to coronavirus concerns,” reports Fox News.

“The Detroit Free Press raised new questions for Whitmer on Monday when the outlet published a report revealing Air Eagle, LLP – the air travel company that Whitmer chartered to visit her father in Florida – was not authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to give charter flights,” adds Fox.

“This new bombshell that Whitmer’s plane was not authorized to fly is concerning, yet not surprising,” said Michigan Republican Party communications director Ted Goodman. “For Whitmer, it’s always been, rules for thee, but not for me.”

