Earlier this week we told you about a possible upcoming book authored by Dr. Fauci that’s titled “Expect the Unexpected: Ten Lessons on Truth, Service, and the Way Forward.” It’s got a real Andrew Cuomo-esque “here’s how to be a great leader” ring to it, in spite of the reality that had unfolded.

However, it’s been noticed that links for ordering the book from Amazon and Barnes & Noble went dead when Fauci’s revealing emails were released following a FOIA request, so the status of the book’s release is currently unknown.

Senator Rand Paul, who has lit up Dr. Fauci at Senate hearings and elsewhere, hopes the book does end up coming out, and here’s why:

Oh, I don’t know. I think they should publish it. I love science fiction.https://t.co/2ANc8IBTgs — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 3, 2021

That’s one part “ouch” and one part “LOL.”

Yes he did.

