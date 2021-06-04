https://amgreatness.com/2021/06/03/our-woke-masters-are-all-about-pride-except-where-its-not-accepted/

June is “Pride Month,” which means politicians, Big Tech, and woke corporations have been busy virtue-signaling their support for the LGBTQ community everywhere you look. Those who live in Western countries can’t miss the rainbows and gay pride flags companies have plastered all over their advertising and social media.

In the Middle East and China, however, it’s a different story. In those places, the pride of the oligarchs has faltered.

Critics on social media have been quick to point out the hypocrisy of our woke overlords, accusing them of failing to practice what they preach about gay rights.

In a bold move, the woke NFL, for instance, let their Twitter followers in the West know that they are down with the “LGBTQ+ community” by sharing its newly designed shield logo.

“Happy Pride Month! The NFL is proud to unveil our new NFL Pride shield to show our support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community,” NFL in a tweet featuring its new rainbow logo, along with new rainbow logos for all 32 NFL teams. “We stand with LGBTQ+ people this month and yearlong with a commitment to our players, our fans and our staff to live proudly and authentically.”

Happy Pride Month! The NFL is proud to unveil our new NFL Pride shield to show our support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. We stand with LGBTQ+ people this month and yearlong with a commitment to our players, our fans and our staff to live proudly and authentically. pic.twitter.com/oLaMQaXcpZ — NFL (@NFL) June 1, 2021

Oddly enough, the NFL’s commitment to gay pride did not extend to the LGBTQ+ community in China, where gay rights are definitely frowned upon. There is no hint of the NFL’s support and solidarity with the “LGBTQ+ community” on its China Twitter page. And the NFL shield logo looks the same as always.

Disney is one of the wokest of the woke corporations, pandering to the gay community all year long. The family-oriented mass media and entertainment conglomerate goes into overdrive during Pride Month, hosting pride parades, selling Pride Month merchandise online, and offering a special Pride Month menu at its parks. Disney also, of course, altered its Twitter cover photo to a show its signature characters—Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald and Daisy Duck—marching in front of a gay pride flag.

“There’s room for everyone under the rainbow. Rainbow Happy #PrideMonth!” Disney Tweeted pridefully.

It turns out, however, there’s not “room for everyone under the rainbow” in certain places.

In what some might call a homophobic display of intolerance, Disney removed a kiss between two female characters from Singapore screenings of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Disney was more than happy to cut the scene out to conform to Singapore’s PG-13 rating guidelines.

Disney privately: Cut the gay scene! We might lose precious pennies from Russia & China! Disney publicly: 🤡 Honk honk we put rainbow bumper sticker on Lightning McQueen today CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS TEENS https://t.co/1eco8YgaoP — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 2, 2021

The German luxury vehicle company Mercedes-Benz added colorful rainbow flare to its Twitter accounts in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Mercedes-Benz didn’t feel the need to show their pride, however, on their Middle East account—a region where capital punishment is often the penalty for homosexual behavior.

A host of woke corporations and Big Tech companies have done likewise, including BMW, Cisco, Lenovo, Bethesda, Siemens, McKinsey & Company, XBox, Procter & Gamble, Bain & Company, Microsoft, and YouTube.

Seen on FB pic.twitter.com/FJUR1VfLf0 — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) June 2, 2021

If these corporations truly believed “gay pride” is about human rights, they would be expressing their pride everywhere, instead of virtue-signaling only in countries where gay rights are already accepted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

