Democratic Party members in Loudoun County, Virginia, targeted a local pastor last week after he dared to speak out against the school district’s abusive and destructive treatment of children through new transgender-affirming policies.

What happened?

Pastor Gary Hamrick of Cornerstone Chapel voiced strong opposition to the school board’s actions last Sunday, calling the new implementation of “gender-expansive” rules a form of emotional child abuse and the perpetuation of lies, the Daily Wire reported.

From the pulpit, Hamrick also spoke out in defense of a district elementary teacher, Tanner Cross, who was recently suspended by the board for publicly declaring he would not “lie” to his students and “defile” God by affirming that “a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa,” as required by the new policies.

The policies require all Loudoun County Public Schools faculty and staff to use students’ preferred gender pronouns and permit transgender students to participate in activities based on their gender identity, rather than their biological sex.

“The school board — some of them, not all — some of them are not doing their duty to protect, let alone educate our children,” Hamrick said. “And they are subjecting them to sexually explicit material … and they are already talking about introducing racially divisive curriculum, they are emotionally abusing our children by perpetuating the lie about gender confusion when they affirm pronouns that are contrary to biology, reality, and the beautiful design of God. So, they need to be held accountable and it’s time to step up.”

Hamrick reportedly backed efforts to recall six of the “troublesome” board members, who he said were pushing a “progressive, liberal, and Marxist ideology.”

What else?

Incensed, the Loudoun County Democratic Committee issued a statement slamming Hamrick’s comments as “inflammatory and insidious.”

Making peculiar mention of potential “consequences” and “violence,” the Democrats demanded that the pastor “recant” his political statements.

“We are deeply concerned about the consequences of such rhetoric, having witnessed a recent rise in threats to the safety of the Loudoun School Board members,” the statement read. “Furthermore, this irresponsible accusation of child abuse minimizes and tarnishes the people and organizations that seek to protect our children.”

“We call on Pastor Gary Hamrick to recant his allegations due to the libelous and inflammatory nature of the remarks. Unfounded statements such as these not only hurt our community that he is meant to serve but have dangerous ramifications for the incitement of violence,” the Democrats continued.

Anything else?

One school board member, Juli Briskman, joined the Democrats in demanding that Hamrick recant his message and “discontinue the unethical use of his church and pulpit for political messaging.”

In response to the demands, Hamrick told CBN News that he was simply “telling the truth” and won’t back away from his comments.

“We’re doing a disservice to our children when we lie to them about what gender they are,” he said. “It defies biology, reality, and the design of God. If the school board would just stick with the basic elements of reading and writing, I wouldn’t have to speak up.”

Cross, the suspended teacher, has filed a lawsuit against the school board.







