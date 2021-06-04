https://bigleaguepolitics.com/pathetic-republican-leaders-embrace-anti-white-blood-libel-on-tulsa-race-massacre/

National Republican Party leaders are embracing the anti-white blood libel pushed by far-left demagogues about the so-called Tulsa Race Massacre.

House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spread this blood libel in a Twitter post in order to virtue signal to his political opposition.

100 years ago a thriving community was burned to the ground in an act of racist hatred. Today we remember the lives lost, and reflect on the progress our country has made in becoming a more perfect union. #TulsaMassacre — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 1, 2021

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who was recently promoted to a leadership position after the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), also joined in the ethnomasochistic groveling.

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the #TulsaMassacre – a racist, horrific attack on a thriving African-American community.



In the century since, America has made significant progress, but we must continue to work towards prosperity & opportunity for EVERY American. — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) June 1, 2021

Dopey low IQ Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is being used as a pawn by Black Lives Matter, predictably followed along:

A century ago, one of the most thriving Black neighborhoods in American history was devastated. We remember these families, churches, and businesses of the Greenwood district who once flourished in economic prosperity. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 1, 2021

Big League Politics reported on how the Tulsa riots of 1921 are being fabricated as a blood libel against white Americans to empower ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter, and other destructive revolutionary terror groups:

“The 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa riots, which occurred after a black community in Oklahoma rallied behind an accused rapist (sound familiar?), has prompted a tremendous amount of revisionism from far-left activists hoping to stoke more Black Lives Matter (BLM) terror in pursuit of their goals to overthrow the Bill of Rights and U.S. Constitution.

The Marxist revisionists are constantly adding figures to the death total, which has reached mythical levels, with help from the fake news media. Currently, graveyards are being dug up and the desecrated remains of the dead are being added to the death toll of the riot, even if there is no evidence connecting these dead folks to the riots.

“We will continue to take this investigation one step at a time, wherever it may lead,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement to CNN.

The city of Tulsa has been searching since 2018, wasting money and resources, to find nothing substantial. As a matter of fact, leftists have been searching for decades, exhuming graveyards and unearthing skeletal remains, in order to diligently construct their narrative of fake oppression…

Marc Carlson, who works as director of special collections at the University of Tulsa’s McFarlin Library, has studiously compiled research about the Tulsa riot, much of which was performed before the recent “woke” crackdown on all information contradicting the official agenda.

Carlson explains in his timeline of events that blacks had organized to defend accused rapist Dick Rowland against a possible lynch mob. A confrontation happened outside of the courthouse after Rowland was apprehended by police with a group of armed blacks standing off against a group of armed whites. The blacks initiated the violence, with a white person being shot by a black assailant according to many first-hand witnesses, and this is when the violence started spiraling out of control.

Eventually, the National Guard needed to be brought in to stop the riots. Claims that the area was bombed by airplanes have been dismissed as conspiracy theories due to no evidence backing up that claim. No “Black Wall Street” ever existed in the area either, as that is yet another fabrication. 24 blacks and 12 whites died in the riots. The alleged rapist Rowland was eventually cleared of charges and went unharmed by any whites, demonstrating that there never any extrajudicial lynch mob of whites out to get Rowland.

The Tulsa blood libel, in conjunction with marxist endeavors like the 1619 Project, are being pushed nationally to create a new pseudo-history that will justify mass riots and eventually the brutal murder of whites.”

Republicans are becoming the party of anti-white bigotry and transgender children. They deserve even more contempt than Democrats for betraying their constituents so shamefully.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

