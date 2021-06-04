https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bb04d0bbafd42ff585c223
William Wallace, 39, of Anaheim was convicted of second-degree murder earlier this year for the 2011 killing of Za’Zell Preston, 26. Authorities said Preston suffered repeated abuse from Wallace duri…
Crew members and passengers aboard a Delta flight leaving Los Angeles stopped an attempted hijacking Friday afternoon. The flight was headed to Nashville but had to be diverted to Albuquerque for an e…
A passenger plane left a runway and went onto a grassy area at Reagan National Airport Friday night, hours after a plane was diverted to New Mexico in a separate incident….
Police are investigating a vandalism incident at the home of Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez….
A federal judge in San Diego Friday ruled that California’s assault weapons ban is unconstitutional. He left time for an appeal….