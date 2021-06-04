https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/pence-says-he-and-trump-may-never-see-eye-to-eye-on-capitol-riot-but-he-is-still-proud-of-their-administration/

Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Jan. 6 Capitol riot during a speech on Thursday, revealing that he and former President Donald Trump “may never see eye to eye” on the events of that day.

Pence reiterated, however, that he is still proud of the accomplishments of the Trump administration. What are the details?

In an address at a fundraiser in New Hampshire at a Lincoln-Reagan dinner hosted by the Hillsborough County GOP, Pence spent the majority of the speech lambasting the Biden administration for “failed leadership,” hitting out against the “agenda of the radical left.”

Fox News reported that Pence also delivered “his most extensive comments to date about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by right-wing extremists and other supporters of then-President Trump who aimed to disrupt congressional certification of [President Joe] Biden’s electoral college victory.”

“I learned a lot serving alongside President Donald Trump,” Pence said early on in his talk. “Some people think we’re a little bit different,” he continued, leading the audience to respond with laughter. “But I think what President Trump showed us was what Republicans can accomplish when our leaders stand firm on conservative principles and don’t back down.”

