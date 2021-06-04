https://www.ksbw.com/article/massachusetts-police-officer-dies-trying-to-save-teen-drowning/36636261

An officer of the Worcester Police Department drowned Friday while trying to rescue a child who also died.

Several officers responded to Green Hill Pond, adjacent to the Green Hill Golf Course, around 1:35 p.m. in response to a report of a swimmer in distress. Chief Steven Sargent said officers saw several people in the pond and spotted one person struggling near the middle.

Five officers entered the water. Sargent said police pulled two people out but soon realized one of the officers had not resurfaced.

That officer, later identified as 38-year-old Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, was found by divers at 2:28 p.m. Familia, a five-year veteran of the department, did not survive.

Video from the park showed a significant number of police, fire and ambulances in the area, many of whom appeared to be involved in an ongoing search of the pond.

Around 3:25 p.m., divers also found the body of a 14-year-old boy in the water. The child also did not survive, Sargent said.

The boy’s identity was not released.

A procession is expected Saturday to bring Familia’s body from UMass Memorial Hospital to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Westfield.

“The Worcester Police Department has lost a brother, friend and a partner,” Sargent said about Familia. “The City of Worcester has lost a hero. We will remember and honor his selfless devotion to Worcester and his ultimate sacrifice to save someone he didn’t know.”

Familia is survived by his wife, two children and his parents.