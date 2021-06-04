https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/pot-shots-phoenix-pot-dispensary-offering-free-joint-edible-vaccine-shot/

Mint Dispensaries in Phoenix have unveiled a new promotion called “snaxx for vaxx”.

Pot consumers who sign up to receive a free onsight jab, get a free joint and an edible.

Anheuser-Busch and the Biden administration announced earlier they want to give Americans free beer if we reach Biden’s goal of 70% of American adults vaccinated by the end of the year.

This is a bit suspicious. Why are they giving free pot to encourage us to stay “protected” from a respiratory illness? Why are they giving free beer to encourage us to stay healthy?

TRENDING: HAPPENING NOW: Violent Minneapolis Black Lives Matter Mob Loots Sneaker Shop, Target, Walgreens, CVS and More (VIDEOS)

Campaigns like this are part of a curiously strong push for America and the world to get this experimental vaccine and are very common across the country.

Although people are experiencing adverse side effects from the vaccines, some even dying, these companies are taking advantage by promoting and advertising their businesses. They might kill a few people but that won’t stop these crony capitalists.

What are these companies receiving besides more promotion? Is the Biden administration incentivizing this behavior? Are the billionaire globalists like George Soros putting money into this?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

