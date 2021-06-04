https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/psaki-defends-renowned-public-servant-dr-fauci-says-joe-biden-will-never-fire-fauci-video/

The Biden White House has made it very clear that they are proud of Fauci and still have confidence in him despite his emails showing he is a serial liar and sociopath.

Joe Biden on Friday said he is “very confident in Dr. Fauci.”

Biden’s White House Press Secretary then called Fauci a “renowned public servant.”

“It seems like there were times that [Fauci] was saying one thing in email and then coming to this microphone and saying something else,” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said to Jen Psaki.

“Should [Fauci] be held accountable?” Doocy asked.

Jen Psaki defended Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat who gets paid more than $400,000 a year to be wrong about everything, as a “renowned public servant.”

When asked if Biden would ever fire Fauci, Psaki said “NO.”

