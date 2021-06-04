https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/04/public-virtue-signaling-chris-wallace-sen-josh-hawleys-office-add-to-the-jake-tapper-pile-on/

Just to follow up on this post from few minutes ago where Rep. Elise Stefanik posted emails from Jake Tapper’s staff requesting an interview despite the CNN host telling the New York Times that he was “not asking for” interviews from Republicans who had issues with the 2020 election. . .

‘Drink up’: Elise Stefanik posts emails from Jake Tapper’s staff in ultimate ‘Shot….. chaser, chaser, chaser’ https://t.co/wj280kMbeY — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 4, 2021

. . .Sen. Josh Hawley’s office also posted emails it received from Tapper’s staff requesting interviews:

Ignore @JakeTapper’s public virtue signaling, @CNNSotu has asked @HawleyMO to come on 18 TIMES since Jan 6. We have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/lBvbjpS6Ft — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 4, 2021

WHOOPS!

Tapper responded, saying he wouldn’t have allowed Hawley to come on the show if he had actually agreed to the interview and that he “only started explaining to [his staff] last month the reasons behind my saying no to every Big Liar”:

And if the bookers had come to me and said he was an option I would have said no, as I have for every Election Liar. I only started explaining to them last month the reasons behind my saying no to every Big Liar. Weird to admit that your boss is an Election Liar but ok. https://t.co/Ef6w5mIpkZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 4, 2021

But despite what he tweeted, one of the requests to Hawley was from 5 days ago:

Jake, your bookers asked Hawley to go on your show 5 days ago. It’s literally in the screenshot you just quote tweeted. https://t.co/zTvpV7MRoj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 4, 2021

Staffers, meet bus?

Jake Tapper throws his staffers under the bus while trying to spin his way out of a lie. https://t.co/HBTGHE9bRf — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 4, 2021

How big a hole is he going to dig?

Noted liars and conspiracy theorists who Jake’s had on his program numerous times: Michael Avenatti

Stacy Abrams

Julie Swetnick

Sheriff Scott Israel

Rep Adam Schiff Never an acknowledgement or an apology https://t.co/vRE2BQhjew — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 4, 2021

And, note, it’s not just Republicans calling him out. Fox News’ Chris Wallace accused Tapper of “moral posturing” over his refusal to interview Stefanik and others:

On @karaswisher‘s podcast @jaketapper confirmed what’s been apparent since Jan. 6: Republicans who push election fraud conspiracies are not welcome on his show. Politico asked Chris Wallace about that and he called it moral posturing. https://t.co/jNIhHeri2j — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) June 4, 2021

