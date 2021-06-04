https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/04/purely-coincidental-biden-admin-changes-its-tune-after-lackluster-jobs-report/

After today’s lackluster jobs report, it’s become clear to everyone that the enhanced unemployment benefits being paid out because of the pandemic are incentivizing people to not re-enter the workforce.

From the NYT’s Neil Irwin:

This really isn’t shocking:

And you can add the Biden administration to the list of folks changing their tune. From National Economic Council Director Brian Deese at today’s press briefing:

“Purely coincidental changing of the talking points,” right?

More from the briefing:

Watch for yourself:

