https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/rant-nh-house-says-taxpayers-still-have-to-pay-for-feminine-hygiene-products-in-schools/

Share the truth

Really, Joe Sweeney? Executive Director of the NH GOP? (see below)

Yeah, another weaponized phrase called “Period Poverty” was all but sufficient to cancel out the NH Constitution. I know that this is going to echo with someone that will sadly tell me “I told you so.”

But what is it about our elected Representatives that won’t follow our Foundational Law – the NH Constitution.

Especially this Article: [Art.] 28-a. [Mandated Programs.] The state shall not mandate or assign any new, expanded or modified programs or responsibilities to any political subdivision in such a way as to necessitate additional local expenditures by the political subdivision unless such programs or responsibilities are fully funded by the state or unless such programs or responsibilities are approved for funding by a vote of the local legislative body of the political subdivision. Translation for the Constitutionally weak-minded: Make no law forcing towns, school districts, et al that causes them to spend their own money on stuff you tell them to. The STATE has the responsibility to pay for these things. Like feminine hygiene products.

Which is exactly what the Legislature did in 2019: “ SB142: Legislators & Gov Sununu trashed their oaths to protect the NH Constitution […]

Read the whole story at granitegrok.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

