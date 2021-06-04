https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/republicans-finally-taking-action-stop-presidential-debates-biased-moderators/

Every four years, conservative voters across the country watch with frustration as presidential debates are moderated by liberal journalists who clearly hate Republicans.

The Republican candidate often ends up debating with the moderator as much as their Democrat opponent.

It makes people on the right angry but no one ever does anything about it. Until now.

FOX News reports:

TRENDING: SMOKING GUN: FAUCI LIED, MILLIONS DIED — Fauci Was Informed of Hydroxychloroquine Success in Early 2020 But Lied to Public Instead Despite the Science #FauciEmails

Ronna McDaniel: RNC will advise presidential candidates to skip debates unless reforms made The Republican National Committee (RNC) is taking aim at the organization that for more than three decades has hosted and produced the presidential and vice presidential general election debates, warning that it may advise the next GOP presidential nominee to skip the debates unless significant changes are made. The letter by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) appears to be the latest example of the GOP taking issue with the commission and how it operates. Then-President Trump and his reelection campaign tangled multiple times with the commission last summer and autumn over the format and moderators of the general election debates, with one of the three showdowns between Trump and now-President Biden being canceled. “The CPD’s repeated missteps and the partisan actions of its Board Members make clear that the organization no longer provides the fair and impartial forum for presidential debates which the law requires and the American people deserve,” McDaniel charged in her letter. “Unless the CPD adopts significant reforms to ensure that it better fulfills this important, nonpartisan function, the RNC will have no choice but to advise its future nominees against participating in CPD-hosted debates,” the chair warned.

This is good news, even if it is long overdue.

No more debates with Democrat activists pretending to be objective journalists.

Republican voters are so tired of this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

