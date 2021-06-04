https://www.foxnews.com/us/minneapolis-protesters-light-dumpster-fire-after-fatal-suspect-shooting

Rioters in Minneapolis reportedly smashed windows and lit a dumpster on fire Thursday night near a parking garage where an officer fatally shot a suspect wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon earlier.

The suspect, accused in a homicide, didn’t follow commands from the U.S. Marshal Service taskforce – made up of local law enforcement – and pulled out a gun during the attempted arrest, FOX 9 in Minneapolis reported, citing authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dumpster eventually melted into a “puddle of fire,” a KSTP-TV reporter at the scene tweeted. The few dozen protesters continued to add items to the dumpster to keep it burning, FOX 9 reported.

Firefighters eventually arrived and extinguished the fire. Police reportedly took around 40 minutes to respond after it was lit.

Some who remained at the scene late into the night smashed windows of businesses and looted at least two stores, according to local independent photojournalist, Rebecca Brannon.

She reported that police were moving from business to business to prevent looting as protesters remained on the street past 2 a.m. CST.

Vandals also tagged a building near the shooting scene with anti-police graffiti that said “Kill cops” and “No trial for them,” photos from another Twitter account showed.

Police used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protesters, Brannon reported.

Brannon tweeted that police had arrested some protesters but no details were given.

George Floyd‘s murder by a Minneapolis police officer a little more than a year ago sparked a wave of anti-police protests across the country that lasted for months. Former Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder in April.

The city also removed the barricades at what has been informally dubbed “George Floyd Square,” the site where Floyd died, which sparked peaceful protests earlier in the day.

No Minneapolis police officers were involved in Thursday’s shooting, Reuters reported.

