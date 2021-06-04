https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bb2f00bbafd42ff585c42c
The release of Dr. Fauci’s emails has set off an avalanche of criticism. They show not only that Fauci is a hypocrite, but that he seemed more interested in being a good bureaucrat than acting like a …
The Pentagon isn’t alone in investigating strange objects spotted in the skies: according to reports, the Chinese military has also been tracking UFOs, and in recent years has registered an uptick in …
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Fikret Grabovica wants to see at least some remorse from wartime Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic when U.N. judges deliver their final verdict for genoc…
Two of the three people killed in a car crash in San Diego Friday have been identified as married detectives Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park, police said.
…
The U.N. humanitarian chief warned Friday that famine is imminent in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the country’s north and there is a risk that hundreds of thousands of people or more will di…