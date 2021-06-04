https://nypost.com/2021/06/04/scott-stringer-faces-new-allegations-from-second-accuser-teresa-logan/

A second woman accused Democratic mayoral candidate Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct on Friday in a devastating blow to his troubled campaign.

Teresa Logan told the New York Times that Stringer — the outgoing city comptroller — groped and kissed her without consent when she worked as a waitress at a bar he co-founded and helped run nearly 30 years ago.

Logan said the first alleged incident took place while she was carrying trays past Stringer on a stairwell at the since-shuttered Uptown Local in spring 1992, when she was 18 and Stringer was 32.

“He just, like, totally pats me on the butt, and like, squeezes it,” she told the paper.

“I had no way of reacting. My hands weren’t free to even protect myself.”

Logan said that it “freaked me out” but that she “sort of glossed it over” by telling herself, “This dude’s a creep, so are a lot of guys at bars probably.”

Another time, Logan said, she agreed to accompany Stringer to another bar before he surprisingly hailed a cab for the trip.

“I just have a memory of him in the car, putting his hand on my inner thigh,” she claimed.

At one point, Logan said, Stringer kissed her.

Logan was 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

“I was like, ‘No, no, no,’ and then when I was so strong about the ‘no’ in that situation, it stopped,” she said.

Logan — who’s now 47 and works in the fashion industry — said Stringer “kind of laughed it off, like, ‘Oh, I’m drunk, I’m sorry.’”

Logan also described an incident during which she and Stringer were drinking after work and he suggested they go to another bar — but they ended up in front of his apartment building.

After she told him there was “no way” she was going upstairs, Logan said, Stringer began to kiss and grope her.

“It was almost like this out-of-body experience, where I’m like, ‘What do I do, like this is my boss,’” she said.

“Meanwhile he’s like, his hand going up my skirt, and my chest.”

Logan said she “was like ‘No, no, no, I’m going home.”

“And I like, turned my back, walked away. Got a cab,” she told The Times.

In a statement released by his campaign, Stringer said, “While I do not remember Ms. Logan, if I ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry.”

In a statement to the Times, he added: “Uptown Local was a long-ago chapter in my life from the early 1990s and it was all a bit of a mess.”

Stringer is now 61 and the married father of two young sons.

In April, Stringer’s struggling campaign was upended when lobbyist Jean Kim alleged that he repeatedly groped her in 2001, when she was an unpaid intern on his campaign for public advocate, and asked her, “Why won’t you f–k me?”

Stringer denied sexually assaulting Kim and claimed they had a consensual, “on-and-off” relationship for several months.

But Kim’s allegations stopped whatever momentum Stringer had at the time — following his endorsement by the powerful teachers union — and his poll numbers have stagnated at around 10 percent ever since.

In addition, the veteran pol was bested by rival Dianne Morales, a left-wing longshot, in recent fundraising efforts, according to filings with the city Campaign finance board.

Logan told the Times she’d been considering going public for a year but was finally spurred to do so by news coverage of the back-and-forth between Stringer and Kim.

“It was like this trigger,” she said. “There’s like a visceral feeling hearing her on the news, and him, and hearing her and knowing she was right. I was like, I know I have to do this.”

Logan said she contacted Kim’s lawyer, lawyer Patricia Pastor, who contacted the Times.

In a statement to the paper, Stringer cited inaccuracies in some of Pastor’s remarks about Kim’s allegations, adding, “With one week to go before voting starts, Ms. Pastor is back with more allegations, this time from 30 years ago.”

Pastor didn’t return requests for comment.

Veteran Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf said the latest accusations against Stringer marked the death knell of his City Hall bid.

“It’s going to be impossible to get out of this and the outcome will be that the left will splinter,” said Sheinkopf, who isn’t working for any of the candidates.

“The beneficiary of this is probably Maya Wiley.”

David Birdsell, the dean of the Baruch College’s Marxe School of Public and International Affairs, also called Friday’s development “very unwelcome for the Stringer campaign at this stage.”

“This is obviously not the time where he wants to be discussing another set of allegations,” Birdsell said.

“This is when he wanted to be talking about his debate performance and relaunching himself as a fighter.”

The Democratic mayoral primary is on June 22.

