In spite of the trove of Dr. Fauci emails that show discussions taking place that ran completely counter to the narrative that was being presented to the public about Covid-19 origins as well as mask effectiveness, etc, you might not be surprised that President Biden is still fully on board the Fauci train:

Joe Biden responds to a question about Fauci: “Yes, I’m very confident in Dr. Fauci,” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 4, 2021

Biden made the comment at the very end of this clip:

Reporter: “Do you have confidence in Dr. Fauci?” President Biden: “Yes, I’m very confident in Dr. Fauci.” pic.twitter.com/Hf015HysXX — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2021

Anybody surprised? As far as Biden and the Democrats are concerned, Fauci did a bang-up job.

Biden is either entirely incompetent or has no clue what’s going on. Take your pick. https://t.co/wYrbUJxsdw — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) June 4, 2021

Of course. Fauci has been doing exactly what was planned. https://t.co/oY1bqOswhb — Jen (@CensoredJen) June 4, 2021

