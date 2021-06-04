https://www.oann.com/state-dept-officials-told-not-to-investigate-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-even-as-evidence-piled-up-early-on/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=state-dept-officials-told-not-to-investigate-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-even-as-evidence-piled-up-early-on

Whistleblowers are coming forward regarding efforts within the State Department during December and January to stifle any probes into the origins of COVID-19. A recent Vanity Fair report detailed the lengths some of these officials were going to silence many of their colleagues over the virus’ emergence.

The report detailed how staffers were warned about investigating the Wuhan lab leak theory because it could “open a can of worms.” Officials like Thomas Dinanno, the former acting assistant secretary to Arm’s Control, Verification and Compliance at the State Department, said those warnings smelled like a cover-up.

As of now, it seems many officials within the highest levels of government were supposed to not ask questions and simply accept this explanation regarding the dawning COVID-19.

“The mutations that it took to get to the point where it is now is totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human,” asserted Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIAID, during an April 2020 coronavirus task force press briefing.

In a January 9 report, Dinnano described apprehension and contempt from State Department technical staff along with a lack of response to briefings and presentations on the lab leak topic. However, Dinanno was not alone. The Vanity Fair report also mentioned four other State Department employees who were warned against investigating the lab leak theory because it could “open Pandora’s box.”

Another revelation goes back to December of last year when some State Department employees received classified intelligence on three Wuhan Institute of Virology staffers who fell sick in December of 2019. This knowledge wouldn’t become publicly known until just a few weeks ago when the Wall Street Journal reported the story.

This suspicious activity and awkward reluctance by many high level bureaucrats to investigate the lab leak hypothesis raises a lot of questions.

In the newly released #FauciEmails, Dr. Fauci thanked EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak for his “kind note” that praised him for downplaying the lab leak theory. EcoHealth Alliance was funded under the NIH to experiment with coronaviruses at the Wuhan lab.#FireFauci https://t.co/GcdIVZlnAz pic.twitter.com/5gu0wMyT5S — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 2, 2021

Former Director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield received similar and surprising push-back to an appearance he made on CNN in which he said he believed the virus originated from a lab.

“I am from the point of view that I still think the most likely ideology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory,” he stated. “Other people don’t believe that…science will eventually figure it out.”

Dr. Redfield said he received harsh emails and criticism from not just politicians, but scientists as well with some going as far as to say he should “wither and die.”

Needless to say, the constant dismissal of the coronavirus lab leak theory and the subsequent silencing of those looking into the matter is creating a lot more questions than answers.

