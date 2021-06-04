https://conservativebrief.com/coming-back-41945/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Georgia Radio Host John Fredericks joined Steve Bannon to discuss the audit in Georgia.

During an episode on the War Room podcast, Bannon laid out his most recent predictions and they are explosive.

Bannon says Georgia will hold a forensic audit despite the best efforts from RINOs in the state to block the process.

Bannon also called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to put “his shoulder to the wheel” of the Three November Movement.

Bannon said:

And what that means is holding audits in all these states. Mitch McConnell right now should not be kowtowing to Chuck Schumer. Because we’re going to show in Arizona and we’re particularly going to show in Georgia, those are three Republican Senate seats that are coming back to Republicans after you do a full forensic audit!

WATCH:

Democrats have not been fans of the Maricopa County, Arizona audit of the 2020 presidential election — which could pave the way for audits in Georgia and other battleground states.

And one lawmaker thinks things are about to bust wide open.

Florida state House GOP Rep. Anthony Sabatini took to Twitter and weighed in on the audit in Maricopa County.

“The result of the #ArizonaAudit is going to be earth shattering. Get ready!” he tweeted.

The result of the #ArizonaAudit is going to be earth shattering Get ready! — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 29, 2021

The audit has taken several turns this week.

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward has had it with what she sees as the obstruction in the Maricopa County, Arizona election audit and now she is threatening action.

“There have to be consequences,” she said during an appearance on One America News. “There could be arrests of people who are refusing to comply.”

Her interview came on the same day that it was discovered that election data that was rumored to have been deleted was found.

On Thursday, Arizona’s Secretary of State Katie Hobbs sent a letter claiming the election machines that were audited by the Cyber Ninja team these past few weeks should never be used again.

“This equipment was accessed by amateur, uncertified ‘auditors’ with zero transparency. I support election integrity, and therefore can’t support the continued usage of these machines,” she wrote.

Last week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was called to investigate a suspicious package sent to the office of Arizona Senate Leader Karen Fann.

One of Fann’s aides reportedly opened a letter with an “unidentified white power.”

This is significant because Fann is overseeing the election audit taking place in Maricopa County.

Democrats are fighting to stop the audit and continue to attack the Republican State Senators.

The Biden Department of Justice has sent a letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann taking issue with Maricopa County’s forensic audit of the 2020 election.

The letter is from Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Civil Rights Division.

Maricopa County has started the audit of 2.1 million ballots.

Ask yourself why Biden’s DOJ is getting involved in the matter.

