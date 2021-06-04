https://www.dallasnews.com/news/politics/2021/06/04/texas-gop-chairman-allen-west-resigns-may-challenge-gov-greg-abbott-in-primary/

Updated at 10 a.m.

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West resigned on Friday after less than 11 months in the job, and confirmed speculation that he may challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in the primary.

West, a former one-term Florida congressman and retired Army lieutenant colonel, told WBAP radio that he is prayerfully considering running for governor.

He has a strong tea party following but lacks an important asset for a statewide race: support from Donald Trump. The former president gave Abbott his “Complete and Total Endorsement” on Tuesday.

West would join a growing field of Republicans hoping to take down Abbott in the primary next spring. The governor has professed a lack of concern and said he’s not yet focused on his reelection effort.

“I’ll get to politics when the time comes,” he told The Dallas Morning News earlier this week.

As an indication of where West fits in the ideological spectrum, he spoke last weekend in Dallas at a QAnon-affiliated conference at which Michael Flynn, briefly Trump’s national security adviser, caused an uproar by saying a military coup of the sort that took place recently in Myanmar could happen in the United States and “it should happen here.”

West distanced himself from that sentiment.

But early in his tenure as state GOP chair, West invoked the phrase “We are the storm,” a motto commonly used by adherents of the far-right QAnon cult, which holds that a cabal of Satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles controls the government, and that Trump was the champion fighting against that cabal.

West denied any connection to the conspiracy theory, insisting he’d borrowed it from a favorite poem: “The devil whispers into the warrior’s ear ‘you cannot withstand the coming storm.’ The warrior whispers back ‘I am the storm.’”

“I don’t know about anybody else and I’m not into internet conspiracy theories,” West told Austin station KXAN-TV in August after The New York Times cited his use of the phrase as evidence of a “dalliance” with QAnon.

That was just weeks after West defeated the former state GOP chairman James Dickey last July. Texas Democrats called him a “certified racist conservative hardliner.”

Like most state party chairmen, Dickey used his perch to promote the party’s broader interests and candidates, and defend its officeholders.

West broke that mold.

He has been deeply and openly critical of Abbott, particularly his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, slamming the governor for imposing mask mandates and restrictions on businesses to tamp down the outbreak that has now claimed more than 50,000 lives in Texas.

He’s also tussled with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, accusing him last fall of undermining efforts to expand the right to carry handguns. That prompted Patrick to accuse “outside agitators” of spreading “an avalanche of misinformation and just plain lies” – a remarkable brawl between a state party chairman and one of the most powerful officeholders from his party.

The GOP primary already includes former state Sen. Donald Huffines of Dallas. He has criticized the governor for leaving Republican red meat issues on the table, including the “election integrity” bill stymied by a dramatic walkout by Democratic lawmakers who view it as an effort to suppress minority voters.

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is considering a run and could announce his campaign in the coming days.

Abbott downplayed any concern about his survival next year, when asked about West, Huffines, Miller and movie star Matthew McConaughey, who has said he’s giving “true consideration” to a run next year.

“I’m not yet to a point where I’m even focusing on politics, there’s going to be plenty time for me to be able to do it,” the governor told The News on Tuesday, adding that he won’t focus on his reelection before June 20, the deadline for him to review and veto bills approved by the legislative session that ended Monday.

Dave Carney, Abbott’s chief political consultant, told The News the governor was in a strong position to be reelected.

The Legislature has produced strong, conservative legislation while bolstering the state’s electric grid, he said, adding, “We had a great number of items that are attractive to Republicans and independents. We’re in great shape.”

West’s resignation takes effect July 11, when the state party selects a replacement.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas. I pray Godspeed for this governing body,” he said in a statement.

He was elected to Congress in 2010 amid the tea party wave that emerged in response to Barack Obama’s election in 2008, but lost his reelection bid to a Democrat who called him a right-wing extremist and spent less than a quarter of the $17 million West spent trying to defend his seat.

One of two Black House Republicans at the time, he called Obama a “low-level Socialist agitator” and called Obama supporters “a threat to the gene pool.” He also claimed that as many as 81 House Democrats were members of the Communist Party, but never offered evidence or named names.

During a short-lived exploration of a congressional bid in Dallas in 2019, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee called him a “certified wacko,” noting that he had called Social Security “21st century slavery,” claimed he had a higher security clearance than the president, and had used his time in Congress to argue that terrorism is inherent to Islam, and that Islam “not a religion” but a “totalitarian theocratic political ideology.”

In 2015, West was hired as chief executive officer of the Dallas-based National Center for Policy Analysis, a free market think tank credited with hatching such GOP policy advances as Health Savings Accounts and Roth IRAs.

In less than two years, the nonprofit was bankrupt. A chief financial officer hired during West’s tenure embezzled more than $600,000, and the board ended up accusing West of mismanagement.

West spent 22 years in the Army, serving in combat during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, as a battalion commander in the 4th Infantry Division, and later in Afghanistan. His honors include a Bronze Star, three Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals and a Valorous Unit Award.

