I recall reading the news item a while ago about sportswear company North Face refusing to sell custom merchandise to an oil company that wanted to buy jackets and such with their company logo. This didn’t sit well with my pal Chris Wright, founder and CEO of Liberty Oilfield Services, and he hit back with this terrific video out today, reminding us that no matter how far deep the oil industry can drill, leftist virtue signaling and hypocrisy can go even further down:







For a longer treatment and more info, see the site Chris has set up: ThankYouNorthFace.

Bonus—let’s have a look at life without petroleum:

UPDATE: And let’s not forget the billboards that the oil and gas industry has erected in Denver:

STEVE adds: Pretty sure these are Chris Wright’s doing, too. In any case, you can catch Chris and Lord Matt Ridley on an archived 2018 episode of the Power Line Podcast here.

