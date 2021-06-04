https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-epoch-times-premieres-new-show-kashs-corner_3842084.html

The Epoch Times is premiering a new show, “Kash’s Corner,” on Epoch TV featuring Kash Patel. Epoch Times senior editor Jan Jekielek will sit down every week with Patel, who gives his insider take on current affairs and major issues—from the evolving Israel–Hamas conflict to the intelligence community’s investigations into the origins of COVID-19, or CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

About Kash Patel

Patel served as chief of staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense under former President Donald Trump and as a government official in the United States National Security Council and the United States House of Representatives. As an attorney, he worked as a federal public defender, a federal prosecutor working on national security cases, and a legal liaison to the United States Armed Forces.

He was the investigator who uncovered key parts of what would become one of the biggest scandals in American history—surveillance of a presidential campaign and then-sitting president on the basis of unverified and highly suspect research by the opposing campaign.

Kash Patel is most well-known for his work on the House Intelligence Committee, leading Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-Calif.) investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion. A former DOJ terrorism prosecutor, he was personally recruited by Nunes, and he would play a critical role uncovering the FBI’s abuses and beyond, a major scandal later dubbed “Spygate.”

Kash Patel has held key roles across a large swath of America’s national security apparatus. He led counterterrorism efforts at the National Security Council—where he oversaw the elimination of ISIS and al-Qaeda leadership like al-Baghdadi and Qasem al-Rimi. He also served as the right-hand man to then-Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, chief of staff to then-Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, and was at one point the presidential aide responsible for the nuclear football.

New episodes of “Kash’s Corner” will be released every Friday at 8 p.m. ET—exclusive on Epoch TV.

