In Junior High School “Shop” class, aka Industrial Arts, our teacher Mr. Sawrie was known for giving “licks” with a paddle to any student who misbehaved. Those were the days when corporal punishment, spankings, were normal and widely accepted as OK. It wasn’t “OK” with the recipients, but our parents seemed to believe it worked and so they didn’t interfere.

He’d call the offending student to the front of the shop and say, “Bend over and grab your ankles.” Then he’d administer the appropriate number of whacks to their backside. His paddle was about 2 feet long, 6 inches wide and about 1 inch thick. There were holes drilled in it to increase its speed and the pain of impact. When Mr. Sawrie gave you “licks”, you didn’t go back and sit down right away. I was the recipient of the blows on a few occasions. My behavior quickly changed after each encounter.

That was then.

Today Mr. Sawrie would be jailed for his disciplinary practices. Parents would be aghast and demand his firing. But somehow, what they won’t tolerate at schools, they willingly accept from their government agencies. No, they don’t paddle us, but their economic and regulatory blows seem never-ending. Each time we read or hear the news we should exclaim, “Bend Over, Here It Comes Again!” (B.O.H.I.C.A.)

Today it is Dr. Fauci being caught in lies, yesterday it was President Biden going back on his promises, a few years ago it was Barack Obama saying, “If you like your Doctor and your plan, you can keep them.” Kamala Harris was recently challenged as to how she could insult and berate Biden during the campaign only to later join him as VP. She said, “It was a debate!” As if that made lying OK, or the change of face justifiable. The only politician in recent memory who kept his promises was Donald Trump.

Under Fauci’s guidance, we were told that masks weren’t necessary, but then we were told to wear masks, maybe even two of them against Covid. Then we learn (again) that Covid easily passes through masks. They do no good against this disease. Regardless, we should wear them outdoors, between bites, etc. All was hype and theater. Yet, millions persist in bending over to these fears. Now we are getting scary news about the after effects of the vaccines.

BOHICA.

When Texas Governor Abbott opened up the state, he was accused of “Neanderthal Thinking” by President Biden, but then, time proved Abbott was right. No apology followed, just a new policy out of the White House. Biden wears a mask sometimes and not others. Sup? Dude. And did China really leak the virus from a weaponizing lab? When Trump said it, it was a vicious lie. Now it’s a viable possibility. Huh? What are we to believe? Is any news report true anymore?

They tell us that guns kill people and we must confiscate the legal guns in order to reduce violent crime among the gangs and criminals who use illegal guns mostly. 60% of gun crime is suicide, yet there’s no outrage. Chicago has violent crime and murders at a rate that Hamas would find impressive, yet the national outrage is about isolated events, such as the insane guy who killed massage parlor workers. And, while we are there, 8 were killed of which 6 were Asian. So they conclude that this was a “hate crime against Asians” and there’s a national trend of this? What about the other 2 who were also murdered by that guy? Was their MURDER not hateful? Was their race not important? Did their “Lives Matter”?

BOHICA.

On that subject, how are we to interpret the news that BLM’s founders have become rich by inciting violence, including murders in cities across America, and yet lifelong criminal George Floyd’s murder gets White House support and sympathy? His family gets invited to meet with the President, a public plaza dedicated to him, marches and legislation in his name and more. But the police officers killed by the BLM/Antifa thugs and the millions in private assets lost while they burned city after city, none of those get public sympathy. Ashli Babbitt was unarmed and shot to death by a Capitol Police officer during the January 6 protest, but no outcry to avenge her murder. No memorial, no protest, no legislation, no public park or monument. However, the violent protests of that day are projected to be the act of “White Supremacy” in an insurrection.

Consider, none of the protestors on Jan. 6 were armed. Some of the hired activators who instigated the violent behavior were found to be BLM rioters from other recent incursions, and again, they were paid and equipped to be there so that the Trump supporters could be blamed. One person died from the riot that day and she was shot by Capitol Police. An officer died the next day from unrelated causes. No harm was done to the defenders of the Capitol and none of the protestors were armed. Criminal trespassing and vandalism were the only crimes of the day. But we’re supposed to believe that this was a violent uprising to “overthrow our Democracy” and it was done by White Supremacists at the encouragement of Donald Trump. Bull! We know it is not true. There’s proof that it isn’t so. Yesterday our President announced that White Supremacy is the major threat being faced by America today. I guess the climate change concept wasn’t getting enough “likes.” BOHICA.

Border, what border?

Under President Trump there was a border. The world knew it and respected it. The Democrats attempted an invasion but Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy, increasing border wall, and other policies stemmed the flow. People stopped coming. Now there are kids in cages, border chases and mass migrations every day. Though the entire wall was funded and the supplies to build the rest of it were on the ground and ready, Biden cancelled it. No new money required, no new plans, no extra supplies, just let the people do their jobs. Nope. Go home and wear a mask. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of “Biden, Let Us In” tee shirts were magically printed and distributed to the overweight undereducated people at the border. Despite bringing nothing to our country to make it better, they presumed that dependency and desperation were good causes to become Americans. They demanded to be allowed into the USA without following the “path to citizenship” that has existed for generations and been trodden by millions who are now legal new citizens here. What’s wrong with these pictures, videos, cages, policies and leaders?

Daily we are asked to suspend logic and reason. Just trust the politicians. Really? I mean, really? Isn’t that like adopting cancer as a pet?

Well, I say stop bending over! I don’t care if they are swinging a bigger bat. If we stop bending and bowing to their commands, then we will start regaining control. Stand Up!

Stand Up and it will end.

When enough people say “No More!” then things will change. This has been true throughout history. But you must have a justifiable cause if you want to endure. BLM was a just concept with corrupt leadership. Antifa is a just concept with violent and criminal leadership. Illegal immigration is not a just concept and so it requires a constant refresh of its power. They have to reassert old lies, make up new ones, test out various slogans until one catches on, highlight pathetic stories and downplay real ones that show the evil of their intent.

Mainstream media chose not to feature the poor 5 year old boy abandoned at the border this week. He was caught on camera crying out “don’t leave me!” by members of the French media covering the scene. Fox News featured it but MSM, not so much. The problem was, it illustrates the corruption and misery caused by illegal immigration trafficking. Instead the Left wants to highlight the neediness of the intrepid invaders, I mean immigrants, who trekked hundreds of miles to get a free ride in America.

No More Lies! We are not bending over anymore. Let’s elect truth tellers, rational thinkers, patriotic Americans, financially responsible citizens, and good parents. Elect them to the School Board, City Council, PTA, Neighborhood HOA, State and City Offices, US Congress and everywhere else you can. Displace the sad, philosophical, hate-mongers and “social justice” warriors. Throw the bums out. Let’s make America good again.

