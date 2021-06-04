https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/04/total-own-mark-hemingway-effortlessly-shuts-down-troll-who-accuses-him-of-not-liking-women-standing-up-for-themselves/
Earlier this week, Texas high school valedictorian Paxton Smith made quite a splash with her speech advocating for abortion “rights.”
Here it is again:
In Texas, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, Paxton Smith, switched out her approved speech to talk about abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/4xsoHARDSs
— Kolleen (@littlewhitty) June 2, 2021
RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway was among many conservatives who were decidedly unimpressed by Smith’s purported stunning bravery:
This is trending on Twitter, and it’s a classic example of insane media narratives. You think if a valedictorian in a blue state gave a pro-life speech it would be national news? Either way, I’m tired of being told to care what a teenager thinks about a political issue. https://t.co/sxgfOwRWxl
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 3, 2021
Hemingway’s tweet managed to get the attention of this guy, @RaguJJ, who took it as proof that Hemingway has a problem with strong, empowered women:
Dont like women standing up for themselves huh? Should keep quiet and know her place
— BAGU (@RaguJJ) June 3, 2021
Actually, @RaguJJ, it’s you who should’ve kept quiet. But you didn’t, which is why you got owned:
Yes, I’m well known for my aversion to outspoken women. https://t.co/sfrWxIfW1o
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 3, 2021
For those who don’t know, like @RaguJJ, Mark Hemingway is married to Mollie Hemingway. And Mollie Hemingway … definitely isn’t known for not standing up for herself.
I love you.
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 3, 2021
Looks like those two complement each other quite well.
Total own!
Swing and a miss, @RaguJJ. Better luck next time (though if we were you, we wouldn’t try this again).
