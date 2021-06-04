https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/04/total-own-mark-hemingway-effortlessly-shuts-down-troll-who-accuses-him-of-not-liking-women-standing-up-for-themselves/

Earlier this week, Texas high school valedictorian Paxton Smith made quite a splash with her speech advocating for abortion “rights.”

Here it is again:

RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway was among many conservatives who were decidedly unimpressed by Smith’s purported stunning bravery:

Hemingway’s tweet managed to get the attention of this guy, @RaguJJ, who took it as proof that Hemingway has a problem with strong, empowered women:

Actually, @RaguJJ, it’s you who should’ve kept quiet. But you didn’t, which is why you got owned:

For those who don’t know, like @RaguJJ, Mark Hemingway is married to Mollie Hemingway. And Mollie Hemingway … definitely isn’t known for not standing up for herself.

Looks like those two complement each other quite well.

Swing and a miss, @RaguJJ. Better luck next time (though if we were you, we wouldn’t try this again).

(Hat tip: @SumErgoMonstro)

