https://noqreport.com/2021/06/04/trump-fires-back-at-ex-republican-rep-comstock-and-other-rino-losers-after-she-jokes-about-him/

Share the truth

Earlier this week, we reported that former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) had spoken out to joke about former President Donald Trump. Now, in classic Trump fashion, the ex-president is firing back in a big way. Comstock’s Comments

“I understand Republicans want to get away from Donald Trump. I mean, if Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party, right? Maybe a few prosecutors, but not Republicans,” Comstock said while appearing on “Meet The Press” on Sunday. “So they want to get away from him, but the problem is he’s not going to go away.”

“This is not about Democrats or Republicans. It’s about the country, and it’s about getting to the truth, and it’s about protecting the Capitol, the people who work there, and also making sure this never happens again,” she added.

Full Story: Ex-GOP Rep. Comstock Claims If Trump Disappeared, There Wouldn’t Be A Lot Of Republicans In The Search Party WATCH: Former GOP Rep. @BarbaraComstock says “If Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow, I don’t think you’d have many Republicans in the search party.” #MTP Trump Fires Back

Trump has since fired back in a big way, releasing a statement torching […]

Read the whole story at thepoliticalinsider.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

