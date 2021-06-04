https://thehill.com/regulation/cybersecurity/556934-trump-organization-controller-testified-before-special-counsel

Jeff McConney, a senior vice president and controller at the Trump Organization, has testified before a grand jury that was stood up by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to determine if charges should be brought against former President TrumpDonald TrumpFacebook to end policy shielding politicians from content moderation rules: reports US government found no evidence that Navy UFO sightings were alien spacecraft: report More than a dozen police officers still on medical leave from Jan. 6 injuries MORE and his company.

McConney is one of several witnesses who have testified in front of the grand jury, according to ABC News. His testimony — the first from an employee of the company — indicates that prosecutors have conducted a deep probe into the Trump Organization’s finances.

New York state law mandates that witnesses like McConney are granted immunity on the subject of their testimony. He could still be prosecuted for perjury should he lie, however.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. first set up the grand jury in May as part of his criminal probe into Trump’s business dealings.

The investigation is believed to focus on hush money payments to Trump’s alleged mistresses, whether valuations of Trump Organization assets were inflated and if employee compensation arrangements were used to skirt taxes.

The panel will gather three days a week for six months to evaluate evidence and determine if charges are warranted.

Vance had previously empaneled a grand jury in August 2019 to obtain a subpoena for Trump’s tax returns.

Trump’s longtime chief financial officer Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergImportance of Trump grand jury probe cannot be overstated What we know about grand jury in Trump probe Trump lashes out after grand jury seated for New York criminal probe MORE and his family members are also believed to be key figures in the investigation.

The former president has dismissed the probe as a “witch hunt.”

“This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors,” he said in a statement last month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

