https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/06/04/trump-our-country-is-fortunate-he-didnt-do-what-fauci-wanted-him-to-do-n1452121

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s FOIA emails have sent shockwaves nationwide (with the exception of CNN) as they made it clear that Fauci wasn’t being completely straightforward with the American people about the efficacy of masking or the origins of the virus, amongst other things.

One person who feels vindicated by the content of the emails is President Trump.

“After seeing the emails, our Country is fortunate I didn’t do what Dr. Fauci wanted me to do,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump went on to explain various actions he took in spite of Fauci.

“For instance, I closed our Borders to China very early despite his not wanting them closed,” Trump said, “The Democrats and the Fake News Media even called me a ‘xenophobe.’ In the end, we saw this was a life-saving decision, and likewise with closing our borders to Europe, specifically to certain heavily infected countries. I was later given credit, even by ‘Tony,’ for saving hundreds of thousands of lives.”

“Dr. Fauci also didn’t put an emphasis on speed of vaccine production because he thought it would take 3, 4, or maybe even 5 years to create,” Trump continued. “I got it done in less than 9 months with Operation Warp Speed. In retrospect, the vaccine is saving the world.”

“Then, I placed the greatest bet in history. We ordered billions of dollars worth of vaccines before we knew it even worked. Had that not been done, our wonderful vaccines would not have been administered until October of this year. No one would’ve had the shot that has now saved the world and millions of lives!” Trump added.

Trump also slammed Fauci’s mixed messages on masks. “Also, Dr. Fauci was totally against masks when even I thought they would at least be helpful,” Trump said. “He then changed his mind completely and became a radical masker!”

Finally, Trump addressed the NIH funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was conducting gain-of-function research. “The funding of Wuhan by the U.S. was foolishly started by the Obama Administration in 2014 but ended under the Trump Administration. When I heard about it, I said ‘no way.’”

“What did Dr. Fauci know … and when did he know it?” Trump asked.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the White House is “actively discussing an exit strategy” for Dr. Fauci. If his emails have proven anything, it’s that Trump was the one being straight with America, not Fauci.

