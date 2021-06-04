https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60bb7550bbafd42ff585c691
The White House has yet to say whether Mayor Eric Garcetti will become an ambassador. But the jockeying to fill his seat is underway….
Researchers now believe a wildfire last year killed 10% to 14% of the world’s natural sequoia population….
Vernon Jones spoke to The Gateway Pundit about the notorious Consent Decree, which, if addressed, could have changed the entire Presidential election back in November. Jones also spoke about his run f…
A fresh outbreak of a mysterious illness has been making headlines in Canada. A neurological disease dubbed the New Brunswick Syndrome has affected dozens and killed six people in recent months in the…
Foreign keyboard criminals with scant fear of repercussions have paralyzed U.S. schools and hospitals, leaked highly sensitive police files, triggered fuel shortages and, most recently, threatened glo…