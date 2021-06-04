Men are called not to envy one another, but live in the fear of the LORD (Proverbs 23:17). While many would think envy would lie with a lifestyle, owned property or even a person’s lot in life, it can also be directed at other things and the corporate-owned, Mockingbird media is putting into play its “vaccine envy” campaign in an attempt to get you to take the experimental gene-altering injection for fear of the non-proven CONvid-1984.

Articles and videos mentioned in this episode.

Do not let your heart envy sinners, But live in the fear of the Lord always. -Proverbs 23:17

For we also once were foolish ourselves, disobedient, deceived, enslaved to various lusts and pleasures, spending our life in malice and envy, hateful, hating one another. -titus 3:3

Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, -1 Corinthians 13:4

Now the deeds of the flesh are evident, which are: immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmities, strife, jealousy, outbursts of anger, disputes, dissensions, factions, envying, drunkenness, carousing, and things like these, of which I forewarn you, just as I have forewarned you, that those who practice such things will not inherit the kingdom of God. -Galatians 5:19-21







Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive

Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia

https://sonsoflibertyradio.com

https://sonsoflibertymedia.com

Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/

Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate

Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/

Article posted with permission from Sons of Liberty Media