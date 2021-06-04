https://www.theblaze.com/shows/pat-gray-unleashed/video-pat-gray-reacts-to-valedictorians-pro-life-bashing-rant

A Lake Highlands high school senior, Paxton Smith, delivered her valedictory speech in Dallas on Sunday. The speech was supposed to be about the news media, but Paxton reportedly rewrote the speech to address the Texas Heartbeat bill that will ban all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and goes into affect in September.

In this clip, Pat Gray reacted to the speech, or more specifically, to Paxton’s point about the Texas bill banning abortion after six weeks.

“Can you imagine only having six weeks to murder your child”? Pat said sarcastically. Watch the clip to hear more of what Pat had to say about it.

