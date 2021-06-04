http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7Ew5zceS1po/

Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A pitching prospect Tyler Zombro was left hospitalized after suffering a line drive ball to the head in a game on Thursday evening.

Zombro took a line drive off the bat of Tides player Brett Cumberland in the top of the eighth inning.

Tyler Zombro recibió una línea en la cabeza en el juego de anoche que obligó a suspender el partido contra los Norfolk Tides, es un relevista de 26 años que aún no ha debutado en las Grandes Ligas. Fue llevado a un hospital cercano. Aún no se conocen detalles de su condición.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2dnVjH1NFI — PalillitoArnold33 (@PalillitoA33) June 4, 2021

After the ball struck, the 26-year-old pitcher fell to the ground in convulsions during a game between the Norfolk Tides and Durham Bulls. Fox News reported that he was soon carted off the field on a stretcher and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

“As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital,” the Durham bulls tweeted on Friday.

“The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. Will provide updates as he progresses,” the statement added.

The game was suspended after Zombro’s horrific injury, with the Tides leading 12-4.

The Tides also posted a tweet noting that their thoughts are with Tyler and his family:

Tonight’s game in Durham has been postponed. At the end of the day, it’s about more than baseball. Continued thoughts and prayers for @T_Zombro24 and the @DurhamBulls pic.twitter.com/OSOpbI3cp1 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) June 4, 2021

Zombro joined the minor leagues in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of George Mason University. This season he has earned a 3.18 ERA and made nine appearances thus far.

