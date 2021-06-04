https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/04/woke-police-ask-for-help-to-id-teen-that-lit-woman-on-fire-but-blur-his-face-n1452084

San Francisco is more woke than a case of Red Bull, even when it involves a woman being set on fire. Police released a video of a teen setting fire to a woman’s hair on a bus and asked for the public’s help in identifying the victim and the perp, but blurred the faces of the personal arsonist and those of his friends, leaving us wondering: whose side are the cops on?

The fire-starter is referred to by police as merely a “person of interest,” despite clearly lighting the woman’s hair on fire in the video. He is described as a black teen. He and his associates jumped off the bus and escaped as the bus driver called 911. Other passengers assisted the woman in dousing her head. She is described as being between 50 and 60 years old and of Filipino or Hispanic descent. She left the scene before the police arrived and cops want to talk to her.

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) released a statement calling for the public’s assistance in identifying the victim. The statement ends with the SFPD boasting about their dedication to warm, fuzzy politically correct policing:

Apparently “21st-century policing” means not really policing at all.

San Francisco and New York City have been hotbeds of recent black-on-Asian crime but San Francisco’s problem isn’t new. A study from way back in 2008 of 300 Asian female crime victims showed that 85% of attacks were committed by black men.

Choosing “political correctness” over helping victims and identifying suspects isn’t new in San Francisco. In 2017, after a spate of mob attacks on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) trains, the bigwigs at BART refused to release videos of the suspects. BART made a big deal about spending $1.42 million to install cameras on every subway car in June 2017. A mere 12 days later they refused to publicize the numerous mob attacks captured on video. BART Assistant General Manager Kerry Hamill released a statement that read, “To release these videos would create a high level of racially insensitive commentary toward the district, and in addition it would create a racial bias in the riders against minorities on the trains.”

To release these videos would inform innocent BART riders who to look out for. It would give the public a chance to ID the suspects and have the cops arrest them. It might even help with the shocking level of anti-Asian violence. Hard pass. San Francisco prefers political correctness to actually helping stop crime. Skin color is more important than justice. So blur the faces of the guilty, let him set fire to more women, then argue that crime would go away if there were just more basketball courts to keep kids busy.

