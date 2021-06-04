https://www.fox26houston.com/news/woman-accused-of-shooting-katy-area-nail-salon-owner-after-argument-over-prices

Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting a Katy-area nail salon owner has been arrested.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the suspected shooter was identified as Joana Vara. She was charged with aggravated assault and was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Witnesses alerted deputies to the shooting at a business in the 21900 block of the Katy Freeway on May 29.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found the 42-year-old store owner had been shot by a woman who fled the location.

Prior to the shooting, investigators say that two women entered the store and were given a manicure and pedicure.

Authorities say both of the women were unhappy with the price of the services and were arguing with the owner. The suspect reportedly paid and left the store, and the other female began again to argue with the owner.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect then re-entered the store and again was arguing with the owner. The owner reportedly attempted to push the female from the store.

Investigators say she then shot the owner with a handgun, and both women fled to a burnt orange-colored Ford Fusion and drove off.

The salon owner was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

