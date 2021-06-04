https://www.theblaze.com/news/yale-hosts-psychopathic-problem-of-the-white-mind-talk-doc-tells-how-she-fantasizes-about-shooting-white-people

Yale University hosted a speaker in April who gave a lecture on the “Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” wherein psychiatrist Dr. Aruna Khilanani told the Ivy League school’s students and faculty that she fantasized about “unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way.”

What are the details?

Former Wall Street Journal and New York Times op-ed editor Bari Weiss published the audio of Dr. Khilanani’s talk on her Substack blog, “Common Sense with Bari Weiss,” showing the flyer advertising the lecture for the Yale School of Medicine’s Child Study Center.

Weiss provided excerpts from the recording, including Khilanani saying:

This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil. (Time stamp: 6:45) I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor. (Time stamp: 7:17) White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time. (Time stamp: 17:06) We are now in a psychological predicament, because white people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race. They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath. We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea. (Time stamp 17:13) We need to remember that directly talking about race to white people is useless, because they are at the wrong level of conversation. Addressing racism assumes that white people can see and process what we are talking about. They can’t. That’s why they sound demented. They don’t even know they have a mask on. White people think it’s their actual face. We need to get to know the mask. (Time stamp 17:54)

Anything else?

Khilanani, who runs her own private practice in Manhattan, previously taught at Cornell, Columbia, and New York Universities, according to The Daily Mail.

Weiss noted that Yale originally made Khilanai’s talk public, but then required a school ID in order to access it. Now, Khilanani is accusing Yale of silencing her, writing in the caption of a recent TikTok video that her “talk at the Yale Child Study Center was just released internally. Unnamed and untitled like the privilege it protects.”

Here is another TikTok video from Khilanani, linked by Weiss, who stated that she believed the doctor’s talk at Yale was possibly “some sort of elaborate prank” until viewing the lecturer’s social media messages:

